Howard Avenue in New Haven reopens after serious crash

A serious motor vehicle crash closed Howard Avenue in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Howard Avenue was closed near Kimberly Avenue after a crash was reported around 1 p.m.

Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries involved with the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Howard Avenue has since reopened to vehicular traffic.

