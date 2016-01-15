Howard Avenue in New Haven reopens after serious crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

A serious motor vehicle crash closed Howard Avenue in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Howard Avenue was closed near Kimberly Avenue after a crash was reported around 1 p.m.

Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries involved with the crash. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Howard Avenue has since reopened to vehicular traffic. 

