Tolling, higher taxes among transportation funding ideas

Congestion tolling, a higher sales tax and increasing the state gas tax to the 1990s rate of 39 cents per gallon are among the ideas being recommended to help fund Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's proposed $100 billion transportation overhaul.

The report released Friday by the Transportation Finance Panel also calls for a state constitutional amendment that creates a so-called lockbox, preventing transportation funds from being spent on other programs.

The report comes as the General Assembly prepares to convene Feb. 3.

Malloy says he doesn't expect any of the tax increase proposals to be voted on during the new session, which falls in a legislative election year. He said lawmakers first need to pass the lockbox legislation with enough votes to put the issue before the voters in November.

