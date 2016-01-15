Hundreds of dollars worth in drugs stolen from shoreline Stop & Shop

Hundreds of dollars worth of prescription medication and shaving razors were stolen from a Stop & Shop in Clinton, according to police. (Clinton Police)

Hundreds of dollars worth of prescription medication and shaving razors were stolen from a Stop & Shop in Clinton, according to police.

The suspects stole more than $800 worth of Claritin, Zyrtec, and Allegra medications, as well as Gillette shaving razors on Tuesday.

Clinton Police released surveillance images from the grocery store and are looking to identify the suspects.

They were seen leaving the store in a gray or black Toyota Prius with Connecticut plates.

Anyone with information on identifying the suspects should call Clinton Police at 860-669-0451

