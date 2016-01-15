Police turning to teenagers to help make stops more positive

Getting pulled over by police is generally not on the top of anyone's list of fun things to do.

That's why police officers in Connecticut want to make traffic stops safer. Police said they're turning to teenagers to come up with a logo and slogan for their awareness campaign.

Redding Police Chief Doug Fuchs has been working with his counterparts across the state on the campaign. They came up with the idea after watching violent encounters between officers and citizens.

"You may be the nicest person in the world, the most upstanding citizen. You may have gotten pulled over for something as small as a tail light being out," Fuchs said. "The police officer doesn't know that when he or she walks up to the vehicle."

Police officers in Connecticut do more than 700,000 traffic stops a year.

Police said they hope the awareness campaign will ease any anxiety between a driver and officer while being pulled over.

Marketing students at Monroe High School have already come up with ideas for the campaign. Students told Eyewitness News it's gotten them and their friends thinking.

"When they see the lights, they start freaking out and get really nervous," said student Brendan Berg. "But, it's a lot better to stay calm and be nice to the officer and understand where they're coming from. Because they're doing their job and trying to make it safe for everybody."

After the contest, police hope to use the program in drivers ed courses and schools.

Students have until Jan. 31 to come up with a slogan. Police will then choose their top three and announce a winner.

