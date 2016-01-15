Lawmakers debate lowering speed limit on stretch of I-95

One of the most dangerous areas of I-95 in Connecticut is the four and a half mile stretch between Old Lyme and East Lyme and lawmakers are debating how to fix that problem.

Since 2010, there have been more than 750 crashes, two of which were fatal.

This past Monday, there was a double fatality on the border of Old Lyme and East Lyme.

Lawmakers are debating whether drivers or the narrow two lane highway, with short interchange ramps, contribute to the high rate of crashes.

The speed limit on that stretch of highway goes from 65 mph in Old Lyme and drops to 50 mph approaching Exit 75 in East Lyme.

There have been ongoing construction projects where Jersey barriers have been placed in the median of the highway. Local officials told Eyewitness News there's no easy way of solving the high accident rate in the area.

"I don't think there's an easy solution. I think we all have to be mindful of our speed," said Old Lyme First Selectman Bonnie Reemsnyder. "The Department of Public Safety has to be mindful of getting troopers out there."

State Troopers were out Friday enforcing the speed limit.

"They might as well take the signs down, nobody obeys them anyway," driver Paul Smith said.

