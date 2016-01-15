PD: CT woman killed, buried her 2 dogs

Veronica Reyes was charged in the death of her two dogs. (Bristol Police Department)

A Bristol woman was arrested after police said she killed and buried two of her dogs on her property.

Veronica Reyes, 22, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty on Friday. Her arrest comes after an investigation that started on Nov. 23.

Police said they found that Reyes hanged the dogs on a tree in her yard and then buried both animals.

Reyes is being held on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned at Bristol Superior Court on Tuesday.

