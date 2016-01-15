School renovation delayed after asbestos discovery

Construction delayed at Orville H. Platt high school in Meriden after asbestos found. (WFSB)

High school students hoping for a new auditorium in one Connecticut city will have to wait a little longer.

That's because asbestos was discovered in the current one at the Orville H. Platt high school in Meriden.

The school district send information to parents and students informing them of the discovery.

Construction crews have been working on renovating one part while adding a new addition to the high school.

That will delay the opening of the auditorium by five weeks at a cost of around $140,000.

The $111 million school renovation project should be finished by August 2017. The school told Eyewitness News the asbestos cleanup should not affect their overall construction budget.

Students weighed in on the construction delays.

"I think it's taking too long for us upperclassmen but for the freshmen they're getting it good!" said Elijah Adonai, a junior at Platt.

