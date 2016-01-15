Fishing and Hunting Show comes to CT in February

WFSB Channel 3 will once again be the television sponsor for Connecticut’s Largest Fishing & Hunting show coming to Connecticut Feb. 12-14.

This year’s show will be held at the Connecticut Convention Bureau in Hartford.

Those attending the show will be able to purchase equipment, attend free seminars, check out fishing boats, and much more.

Fly-fishing casting demonstrators will also be on site, along with the popular catch-and-release trout pond. “Crazy Alberto Knie” will also be at the show.

Several on-air personalities from WFSB Channel 3 will be at the show. Matt Campbell will be in attendance in the evening on Friday, Feb. 12, and several others will be in attendance throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 13, including: Courtney Zieller, Kim Lucey, and Kevin Hogan. This date is also Military Appreciation Day at the show.

The Fishing & Hunting Show will be open to the public:

Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Northeast Fishing and Hunting show’s website.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.