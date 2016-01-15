Stabbing reported in Granby

Police are investigating a stabbing between two acquaintances in Granby on Friday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported in the area of the Granby Car Wash on Salmon Brook Street around 4 p.m.

According to police, an altercation occurred between two men in their 20s who are known to each other. One of the men was stabbed in the abdomen.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injures. The victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital and is in surgery.

Bloomfield Police stopped the suspect in the are of Blue Hills Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue in Bloomfield.

Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

