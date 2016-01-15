Taste of Hartford runs Jan. 25th through Feb.7th

The Taste of Hartford runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 7. (MGN)

The capital city is whipping up some dining deals to entice people to come downtown during the typically "slow" winter restaurant season.

The Taste of Hartford returns Jan. 25 through Feb. 7.

Participating restaurants will offer special, multi-course menus at lunch and dinner.

The 3-course feasts will cost $20.16 or $30.16 depending on the restaurant.

The restaurants are working on their menus and they’ll put them online in the next couple of weeks.

For more on the Taste of Hartford, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.