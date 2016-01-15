New Haven trying out parking program

A new design for parking signs hopes to clear up some confusion in downtown New Haven. (WFSB)

New Haven officials are making a push to make parking easier in the elm city.

New Haven is testing out new street signs it hopes will clear up some confusion about where and when you can park downtown.

Certain hours you can't park, certain days you can't park and there's even time limits. It can be pretty confusing, so now the city of New Haven is rolling out a pilot program here. They are hoping it will make it a lot easier for folks parking downtown.

"The fact that this is there will be really helpful for a lot of people because they always come in asking, ‘can we park here,’” Kassandra Leiva with the Merwin's Art Shop said.

That's the whole point of these new parking signs posted in Downtown New Haven.

Along with Los Angeles, the Elm City just the second United States city to test out the redesigned signs. The visual chart shows the days and times when people can and cannot park along with for how long and if there are restrictions like a loading zone.

"We're rolling these out at our largest visitor attractions,” New Haven Director of Transportation, Traffic & Parking Doug Hausladen said. “Chapel Street, the British Arts Center, Yale Gallery, as well as Orange Street, here at Government Center, which is notoriously known as our number one ticket area in the city."

In fact, Hausladen said it hands out roughly 100,000 tickets a year, something it’s hoping to cut down on.

"I can definitely see, look at the day that's blocked out, can say, oh I've only got two hours, to park,” Dowin Boatright, of New Haven, said looking at the new signs. “With that sign, I always had trouble, is today the day?"

City officials said that's the whole point.

"Communicate with them better and to make parking a little more convenient and easier to understand,” Hausladen said.

"Once you take a look at it for a few seconds, as a visual person, it seems clear to me. It shows who can park where and when,” Leiva said.

It’s just a pilot program. The city said the signs will be up for the next three to four months and it wants you to contact them to let them know what you think about it.

For all the information on the signs, click here or by calling the city at 203-946-8075. People can keep up with updates by clicking here or here.

