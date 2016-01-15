PD: 2 men expose themselves on hiking trail in Manchester

Two men arrested after inappropriate activity on trails at the Laurel Marsh Hiking Trial in Manchester. (WFSB)

Two men are accused of exposing themselves on a hiking trail in Manchester.

Police arrested 52-year-old Timothy Macfarlane, of East Hartford and 24-year-old Ravyn Laveau-Moulton, both of East Hartford, this week. They were charged with Breach of Peace and Public Indecency.

The arrests come after inappropriate activity on trails at the Laurel Marsh Hiking Trial off Middle Turnpike.

Police said they have seen several complaints on Facebook regarding inappropriate behavior at the trails.

