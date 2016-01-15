Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Torrington

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Torrington, (WFSB)

Torrington police are on the scene after pedestrian struck by vehicle on South Main Street, (WFSB)

A woman was struck by a motor vehicle while walking in a parking lot outside a restaurant in Torrington on Friday evening.

The crash was reported in the area of 1 South Main St. around 7 p.m. According to police, a 46-year-old woman was struck by a van in front of 99 restaurant.

The victim was taken to Waterbury Hospital by ambulance. The injuries do no appear to be life-threatening.

LifeStar was called to the scene, but had to be canceled due to weather.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, is cooperating with police. Police have not said if the driver will be charged.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.