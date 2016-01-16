Teen killed in overnight crash in Berlin

A 19-year-old was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Berlin early Saturday morning, police said.

Police were called to the 200 block of Wethersfield Road around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a serious single-vehicle crash.

Investigators said it appears the vehicle was traveling along the roadway when it somehow left the southbound side of the road, went airborne and struck a tree on the side of the road.

The driver, a 19-year-old Berlin resident, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Officers said the teen lived a short way from the crash scene and was likely on his way home when the crash occurred.

The Berlin Police Department Traffic Division and the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad are handling the investigation. They have not determined a cause yet, but told Eyewitness News it was not raining at the time of the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

Police said Wethersfield Road reopened around 6 a.m. Crews needed to cut down the tree, which was struck, because it is in danger of falling into the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding the accident should contact the department at 860-828-7082.

