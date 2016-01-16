Pedestrian killed in collision in Manchester

Manchester police said a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night while attempting to cross Main Street.

The accident occurred around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Pearl streets, police said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from serious injuries, he was rushed to Hartford Hospital but later died.

Police said the driver stopped and the accident remains under investigation at this time. Neither the driver nor the pedestrian killed have been identified at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5560.

