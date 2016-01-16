State roads slippery after snow coats the ground throughout CT

Snow is covering porches in the hills of northern Connecticut and Massachusetts. (iWitness photo)

It wouldn't be winter in the #iceboxofct if a rain storm didn't finish up with heavy snow! (Norfolk CT FDEMS PIO)

Snow is covering the ground and roads throughout Connecticut on Saturday morning.

Ahead of the storm, Eyewitness News declared it an Early Warning Weather Day because of the heavy rains.

Early risers woke up to a "soggy situation" as heavy rains fall throughout the state. However, the storm changed over to snow in many towns in OTlland and Litchfield counties.

"Snow is now mixing down in the hills both east and west of Hartford, even on some of the lower hills," WFSB Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

There are reports of black ice in Tolland County. Drivers are being cautioned to time their time on the roads.

" Heavy, wet flakes will coat the ground and roads in many locations over the next few hours before tapering off at around noon," Cameron said.

A coating of snow to an inch or two is possible in some Connecticut towns.

"It will be the clingy snow that covers everything; the woods will look especially snowy for the next few hours in the hills inland," Cameron said.

The storms brought gusty winds with gusts up to 30 mph or higher.

The temperatures are in the 30s on Saturday morning.

The rains and the snow should be gone by Saturday afternoon.

Cameron said they are watching a second storm headed towards the state.

"With the influx of cold air comes the risk of flurries and perhaps even a few snow squalls Monday. There could be enough snow to leave a slippery coating in some parts of the state," Cameron said.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "weather" to 38324.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.