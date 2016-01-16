Volleyball tournaments to draw thousands to Greater Hartford area

About 2,500 young women from the New England are competing this weekend in 2 volleyball tournaments in the Hartford area. (WFSB)

The Hartford area will be bustling this weekend with more than 2,000 young athletes competing this weekend in two volleyball tournaments.

The Mizuno New England Winterfest Tournament in Hartford and the Husky Sweet 16 in Windsor are expected to draw about 10,000 people.

"This is exactly what we as a regional capital need to be doing, the state capital and the regional heart," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Girls from all over the northeast will taking part in these two tournaments with matches taking place at the Convention Center.

The almost 2,500 players will begin competing on Saturday and play through Monday. At the Convention Center, 209 teams will play and over in Windsor, 30 teams will compete.

"It's a tremendous boost to the convention center, to our local economy," Bronin said. "I made some remarks earlier and encouraged everybody to get out and explore our city, eat in some of our restaurants."

Tournament organizers said the three-day event attracts college coaches and recruiters to all the sites to see the best volleyball talent in New England.

"We're going to bring in about $3.9 million," Alex Temkin, Tournament, who is the chairman of the New England Region Volleyball Association, said. "The last I heard in tax revenue, in sales tax revenue alone, it was about $357,000."

According to organizers, between the two days and two venues, about 900 matches will be played. The tournaments will end on Monday afternoon.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin did the ceremonial first serve.

For more on the Mizuno New England Winterfest Tournament, click here.

To learn more about the Husky Sweet 16, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.