Head-on crash in Tolland injured 2 people - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Head-on crash in Tolland injured 2 people

Posted: Updated:
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Tolland. (Tolland Alert) Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Tolland. (Tolland Alert)
A two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of 332 Old Stafford Rd. on Saturday morning. (Tolland Alert) A two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of 332 Old Stafford Rd. on Saturday morning. (Tolland Alert)
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

Police are investigating a head-on crash in Tolland on Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of 332 Old Stafford Rd. around 10 a.m.

There was no ejections. However, two people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There are reports of black ice in Tolland County.

To check traffic in your area, click here

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.