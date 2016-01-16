Head-on crash in Tolland injured 2 people

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of 332 Old Stafford Rd. on Saturday morning. (Tolland Alert)

Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Tolland. (Tolland Alert)

Police are investigating a head-on crash in Tolland on Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of 332 Old Stafford Rd. around 10 a.m.

There was no ejections. However, two people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

MVA UPDATE: 2 car head on. No ejection. 2 BLS ambulances 2 ALS units. 2 pts xported to trauma centers. #SeatBeltsPls pic.twitter.com/mSfsyRyZcm — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) January 16, 2016

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There are reports of black ice in Tolland County.

