PD: 2 men stabbed outside West Haven bar

Two men suffered serious injuries after being stabbed outside a bar in West Haven early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to report of a “serious stabbing” the Peroles Latin Fusion Bar, which is located at 93 Campbell Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers “encountered a large crowd” and found a man with “visible facial injuries.”

After checking with area hospitals, police said a man with “serious stab wounds to his neck, back and arm” was located at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police said the man was taken into surgery.

Anyone with any information about the stabbings is asked to call the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900. All calls will be kept confidential.

