Carbon monoxide levels reported at a home in Torrington

High levels of carbon monoxide were reported at a home in Torrington on Saturday.

Crews responded to a home at 1 Adelaide Ter. for the report of high levels of carbon monoxide.

According to police, a few people reported to have headaches because of the gas, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The scene was cleared after the levels were brought down.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.