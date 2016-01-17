Bristol officer arrested for workplace threat

A Bristol police officer was arrested Saturday and was indefinitely suspended after it was discovered he had made a threat towards his workplace.

In a release sent out by the Bristol Police Department Saturday night, police said they arrested Officer Adam Quinn on charges of second degree breach of peace.

Few other details were released as the arrest warrant has been ordered sealed by the court. However, police did say no injuries resulted from the threat and there is no danger to the general public.

Police did not say what the nature of Quinn's threat was, but did say it was directed towards employees at the Bristol Police Department.

Quinn was processed and released on bond. He is expected to appear in Bristol Superior Court on January 25.

Quinn is listed as a patrol officer on the Bristol Police Department website. He was awarded Letter of Commendation award back in 2014 for outstanding work performance above the normal course of duty.

Copyright 2015 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.