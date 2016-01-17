Snow overnight could make for tricky morning commute

A coastal storm brought some snow into parts of the state on Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said models showed the storm’s main band of precipitation moving just southeast of the state.

"Parts of the state will continue to see light snow over the next several hours as a coastal storm passes to the southeast of New England," Cameron said.

Sunday was cloudy with temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees. Snow started to move into the state at about 3:30 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Windham County.

The snow is expected to linger throughout the night and there could be periods of steady snowfall for some areas of Connecticut.

At about 7 p.m., the parts of the shoreline reported about an inch of snow on the ground.

Keep an eye on the Pinpoint Doppler here.

After midnight, the arctic front will be moving toward the state, which could cause some snow squalls and snow showers throughout the region.

"Accumulations in many locations in the state will range between a coating to an inch," Cameron said.

However, in some towns there could be 1 inch to 2 inches, and in the eastern part of the state there could be as much as 3 inches of snow.

Temperatures will drop in the 20s on Monday morning, and will stay in the 20s to near 30 degrees all day.

The snow could make for a tricky morning commute as well.

"Given that this Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, traffic volume should be lower; however, slush and black ice are possible. Bank some extra minutes to get to work safely," Cameron said.

There will be a northwesterly wind on Monday that could gust as high as 30 or 40 mph, which Cameron said will keep wind chill readings in the single digits and teens for most of the day.

There could also be a chance for a little snow on Monday afternoon.

"With the onslaught of cold air, the lake-effect snow showers will churn strong and some of them will meander all the way into southern New England," Cameron said.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "weather" to 38324.



Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.