PD: 68-year-old man dies after being hit by a car

A 68-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Manchester on Friday evening.

Police said Charles Miller, of Bolton, was struck while at the intersection of Main and Pearl streets, at about 7:35 p.m.

Miller was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 48-year-old Steven Wrona of Manchester.

Police said at this time there is no evidence that the driver was impaired, and Wrona is cooperating with police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact police at 860-645-5560.

