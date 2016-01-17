Connecticut lawmakers mull more state aid for police cameras

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to consider whether more state aid to local police departments is needed to encourage them to use body cameras.

Leaders of the legislature's Public Safety and Security Committee say they likely will debate the issue in the legislative session that begins Feb. 3. Some police chiefs have complained about the high cost of storing camera recordings.

A new law requires state police and public university officers to begin using body cameras by July 1. Participation is voluntary for local departments.

A $15 million state grant program for state and local police doesn't cover all costs associated with using body cameras.

Local police say it can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year for departments to store hundreds or thousands of hours of video.

