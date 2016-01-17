Hartford police investigate Saturday afternoon carjacking

Police are investigating a carjacking near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Hamilton Street in Hartford. (WFSB)

Hartford police are investigating a reported carjacking on Saturday afternoon.

The victim told police he was at a stop light at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Hamilton Street when five men walked up to his car.

The suspects reportedly opened the car door and punched the victim.

Police said the suspects stole the car and were seen driving down Hamilton Street.

The suspects were described as wearing black ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts. Police were unable to locate the suspects.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

A family member told Eyewitness News that the car is a white 2002 Ford F150 with black rims and a Connecticut license plate number of 9AEMN2.

Anyone with information should contact Hartford police.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.