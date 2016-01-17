22-year-old Bridgeport man shot several times

Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was shot several times on Sunday morning.

Police said 22-year-old Jovanni Reyes was walking from his house on Voight Avenue to Platt Street at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

He was walking to his car when he was shot numerous times.

Reyes was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he is listed as being in critical condition.

Police said they do not believe this was a random act, but that he was targeted.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

