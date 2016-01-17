Woman dies in North Haven ATV crash

A 23-year-old woman is dead after an ATV crash in North Haven on Sunday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., police said a couple was riding ATVs in a wooded area near the North Haven and Wallingford town line prior to the crash.

While riding near 100 Dodge Ave., the woman struck a tree.

She was severely injured and was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Her name has not yet been released.

