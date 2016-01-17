Residents evacuated after tree falls on power lines, building in Hartford

A tree against an apartment on Niles Street has caused 15 people to be evacuated. (WFSB)

Residents in an apartment complex in Hartford were evacuated after a tree fell on power lines and the building on Sunday evening.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to building apartment building 7 at 41 Niles Street.

The building has eight residential units, which were all occupied at the time of the tree falling.

Firefighters evacuated the building. The Hartford Housing Authority and Hartford Licensing and Inspections responded to the scene.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported. The safety of the building is still being evaluated.

Residents are being assisted by the Hartford Housing Authority.

There is no word on if the tree fell because of weather conditions.

