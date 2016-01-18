Cities, towns remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Many towns and cities around the state are hosted Martin Luther King Jr. day events and honored his memory as well as his life of service.

Event honors Dr. King while giving back to the community

One Hartford group tried to further education for young women in the community in the spirit of King.

“That was the deicing factor on me being able to go to UConn,” Frances Jaymes, who is the freshman at the University of Connecticut, said.

Jaymes said she never would have been able to go to her top choice school, if not for a scholarship she earned from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Now, she’s pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“I want to study crime scenes, how things happen, why they happen,” Jaymes said.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority raises money for a handful of renewable scholarships given to women of color who are in need each year. Money for the scholarships is raised through this annual Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship breakfast

“So we’ve purposely done it on this holiday just to bring this community together in honor of Dr. King and live out the dream through their scholarships,” Veronica Delandro, who is the chapter president at Delta Sigma Theta Inc., said.

To qualify, young Hartford area women, who are seniors, have a 3.0 grade point average and are involved in community service. After applying, there’s an interview and perhaps a hefty scholarship waiting for them.

“It's a return on investment where they are going to work for some of the companies that have sponsored our breakfast such as united technologies and travelers,” Delandro said.

A past winner explains how helpful the money was for her college costs.

“It was extremely important. I don't think I ever would have been able to graduate without the scholarship and how it supported me especially getting very expensive text books,” Syreeta Rawlings, past scholarship winner, said. “I don't think I ever would have been able to do it."

The recipients of this year's scholarships will be named in May with the ability to use that money toward their college come fall.

Governor honors memory of MLK

Governor Dannel Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman participated in the state's annual ceremony held at the state capitol on Monday morning.

"Decades after Dr. King's fearlessness in the face of injustice and racial inequality, his message of nonviolence and optimism resonates. When we think of progress, of doing the right thing, of making a fairer and more just society, we think of Dr. King and his trailblazing message,” Malloy said in a statement on Sunday.

Malloy said King “taught us, in his own words, that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“And each and every day, his vision and all that he stood for reminds us that we must be a society of permanent progress and permanent reformation. We can - and must - always strive to be better,” Malloy said.

Dr. King's message of equality, justice & nonviolence continues to resonate today

Wyman said King “gave his life in service to a great vision of America - the pursuit of equality, justice, and 'the ethic of love.”

“His legacy inspires us as we raise our children, mentor our young people, and build a stronger, fairer, more just Connecticut for every resident. Until every woman earns equal pay for equal work, until a young man's zip code doesn't determine his destiny, until every child goes to a great school, until every person is, in fact, judged by the 'content of their character,' we are not done. I am proud to live in a state committed to these values of equality and community,” Wyman said in a statement on Sunday.

Growing up, Dr. King's first experience of life outside the segregated South was in 1944 working at a tobacco farm in Simsbury CT.

Watch this documentary about Dr. King's time in CT, produced by students at Simsbury HS

Minister speaks about MLK

Minister Clifton Davis spoke at the University of Hartford's MLK Day observance. The event was held in the university's Lincoln Theater.

The program featured an inspirational program of music and reflections commemorating the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, highlighted by an address by actor, singer, composer, producer, and minister Clifton Davis, who was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from the University of Hartford at Commencement in May 2015.

The free event marked the 10th year that the university hosted an event honoring King and his legacy.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day event will also feature a monologue performed by students from the University High School of Science and Engineering. Musical selections will include a performance by pianist and Hartt School alumnus Mark Templeton and Hartt student Jordan Young.

Festival honors MLK

An event honored Dr. King's legacy on Monday in New Haven.

Monday was the second day of a two-day family festival at the Yale Peabody Musuem of Natural History. The festival showcases the civil rights leader and his mission for social justice.

More events were scheduled at the festival for Monday including performances and a social justice poetry slam.

In Griswold, high school student Phil Michel will reenact the famous "I have a dream" speech. The event took place at the Griswold Town Hall at noon.

