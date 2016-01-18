Cold temps and wind could lead to snowstorm at the end of the week

Wind brought down this tree in Waterbury. (Wanda Ruiz?/iWitness photo)

Gusty winds brought in a bitterly cold feel in the state on Monday morning, following some snow squalls.

On tap for Monday night is temperatures in the upper single digits and teens, however wind chill readings will drop to between 5 degrees below zero and 5 degrees above.

Gov. Dannel Malloy activated the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol for Jan. 18 through Jan. 21.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said winds could gust over 30 mph on Monday night, and a few flurries or snow showers will be around.

"A slippery coating of snow is possible in a few locations, but the powdery snow will be blown around by those gusty winds," DePrest said.

Track any possible snow showers here.

A wind advisory has been issued for the northern part of the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"During that time period, northwesterly winds could gust to between 40 and 50 mph. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 20s, but wind chill readings will be in the single digits and teens all day," DePrest said.

The wind chill could dip below zero on Tuesday, especially during the morning hours.

There is a threat for a potentially major winter storm for the end of the week.

While there is some model variability, DePrest said, "we can say here is the potential for heavy snow (6” or more) and strong gusty winds this weekend and it could be a long duration storm."

The first flakes could fly on Friday night, and the storm my not end until Saturday morning.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts on smartphone and tablets, click here or text "weather" to 38324 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.