Founders Bridge exit ramp closed until November

An exit ramp to the Founders Bridge in East Hartford will be closed on Monday until November as part of a multi-million replacement and repair project.

The Department of Transportation advised drivers to budget in extra travel time if they're headed to the capital city from Route 2 westbound.

Some drivers told Eyewitness News that they're ready.

"Just the fact that everyone is going to take this, so it's another 15 minutes just to get to work," said Marissa Souza of Old Saybrook.

Officials said a detour has been prepared.

Instead of getting in the extreme left lane, drivers will have to go to the extreme right for Pitkin Street and take that exit. Once on Pitkin Street, drivers can take a right onto Darlin Street to get back onto Route 2 westbound.

According to the DOT, traffic lights on Pitkin Street have been reprogrammed to ease the traffic.

East Hartford police said they'll also be out patrolling to make sure the traffic situation stays as smooth as possible.

To keep an eye on current traffic conditions, check out the WFSB traffic map here.

The project is part of a $22 million bridge replacement project within the Route 2 and Interstate 84 interchange.

