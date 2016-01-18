SUV slams into utility pole in Bristol

A SUV slammed into a utility pole on Woodland Street in Bristol. (WFSB photo)

Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Bristol Monday morning.

It happened on Woodland Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police said a SUV slammed into a utility pole.

No one was hurt.

A tow truck was called to the scene and hauled the SUV away shortly afterward.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but slick conditions have been reported in cities and towns around the state as a result of snow squalls.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.