PD: Man arrested for stabbing after CT basketball game

Malik Claiborne was arrested in connection with an assault and stabbing. (Stamford Police Department)

A 19-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a youth following a basketball game between Stamford and Brien McMahon high schools on Friday night.

Two youths told police that they left a game at Stamford High School around 9 p.m. and were confronted by a group of 15 to 20 males. The group confronted them at their motor vehicle and asked them if they attended Brien McMahon High School.

The two youths admitted to attending Brien McMahon High School and that’s when they told police that they were attacked.

“The mob” “punched and kicked repeatedly” the two youths, police said. One of them was stabbed in the right side of his chest while the other “sustained a serious dental injury,” Police said.

After the attack, police said the two youths suffered “many lacerations and bruises” and went to Norwalk Hospital.

During their investigation, police determined that Malik Claiborne was the “main aggressor of this attack.” Claiborne was charged with second-degree assault and conspiracy at his home on Monday.

“This is an unfortunate incident that occurred in the Stamford community and the SPD used, and is currently using, every resource to identify and arrest the perpetrators involved,” Stamford Police Department said in a release on Monday.

Police said they are expecting to make more arrests.

“Every student from other communities should feel safe to come to sporting events in the City and the SPD wants it to be known that this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” police said.

