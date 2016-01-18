Man who fell asleep in drive-thru lane accused of drunk driving

A man who fell asleep in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant is accused of drunk driving.

Police said Frederic Widmer, 20, of Oxford, was at a McDonald's in Naugatuck Saturday just before 3 a.m.

He allegedly fell asleep in his vehicle.

Police said they determined that he was operating under the influence of alcohol and in possession of 1.3 grams of marijuana. He also had a vaporizing device.

Widmer was charged with operating under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said he was given a court date of Jan. 27 in Waterbury.

He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

