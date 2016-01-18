Elderly men attacked for 'no apparent reason' by juveniles

Manuel was attacked by a group of teens for no apparent reason, police said. (WFSB)

Two juveniles were arrested after police said they randomly attacked two elderly men by hitting them in the head.

Police received two reports of two men being attacked for “no apparent reason." They were seriously injured.

Groups of 15 to 20 juveniles were reported in the area of 256 Mather St. and another in the area of 429 Garden St.

Police said the two victims’ injuries required hospitalization.

The face of an innocent victim. Manuel was randomly beaten last night in Hartford by a group of KIDS. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/prtRzHT71T — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) January 18, 2016

During their investigation, a “concerned citizen” reported seeing the group responsible for the attacks get into a red Volkswagen Jetta following the incident.

Manuel Mari, 77, was one of the victims, and his son-in-law said he is looking for justice.

"He was going home and the young fellows just followed him and jumped him right here," said Nicholas Cabrera.

The Volkswagen Jetta was located traveling northbound on Garden Street toward Capen Street when police tried to stop the vehicle. The driver “engaged police in pursuit” and around that time, investigators determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Police said the Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the rear driveway of 383 Barbour St. Officers were able to arrest two suspects while two others fled. Those suspects were not located by police after a search.

The Volkswagen Jetta was found to be stolen from Bloomfield on Thursday.

During the arrest, police seized a small amount of marijuana from the vehicle.

The victims said they were unable to identify their assailants.

"Both were hit from behind in the head by the same group of juveniles. This has been going on for a couple of days up there," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Update from Hartford PD: they are looking for 6-10 kids, not 30, in these recent Mather/Garden St. attacks. — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) January 18, 2016

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-8477 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.