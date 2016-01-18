15 displaced after tree hits apartment building in Hartford

A tree against an apartment on Niles Street has caused 15 people to be evacuated. (WFSB)

Fifteen people were displaced from their home after a large tree fell on an apartment in Hartford on Sunday.

The tree fell on power lines at 41 Niles St. Upon arrival, firefighters from Hartford Fire Department Ladder Company five found a tree leaning against building seven.

After the building was evacuated, additional units were called to the scene.

The Hartford Housing Authority as well as city licensing and inspections officials are helping are providing those displaced with assistance and helping them stay at a local motel.

No tenants reported any injuries to authorities.

