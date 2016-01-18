Connecticut drunk driving deaths see a drop

Connecticut, and the nation as a whole, saw a drop in drunk driving deaths from 2013 to 2014.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its statistics on alcohol-impaired driving for 2014 on Monday, the latest year data was available.

There were 248 fatalities in Connecticut that year. That was compared to 276 during the previous year.

Roughly 40 percent of those fatalities involved drivers with more than a .08 blood alcohol concentration. That number is down a percentage point from 2013.

The legal limit in Connecticut is .08. That level is also considered to be the point when a driver is considered alcohol-impaired, according to the NHTSA.

Broken down further, 26 percent of those deaths in 2014 involved drivers with a blood alcohol level of more than .15. That's also a drop of one percentage point from the previous year.

As a nation, people with a BAC of .08 or higher were involved in 9,967 deadly crashes.

In 2013, that number was 10,076.

The NHTSA said between 2013 and 2014, deaths in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes decreased by 1.4 percent.

Over the past 10 years, those crashes have dropped by 27 percent.

To check out the complete 2014 statistics, click here.

For the 2013 information, head here.

