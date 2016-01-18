PD: 15-year-old boy charged with shooting Hamden man in neck

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a November shooting. (WFSB file)

A 15-year-old Hamden resident was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 42-year-old man in November.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Goodrich Street on Nov. 19. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot to the neck. He was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with “life threatening injuries.”

The unidentified man told police that he was “the victim of a robbery” and several hundred dollars were stolen from him.

After a police investigation, a 15-year-old boy, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, criminal use of a firearm and second-degree larceny.

Police said the teen was taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.