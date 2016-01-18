The family of a missing Wolcott man continues to ask for the public’s help to find him.

Wolcott family pleads for help after man disappears running an errand

PD: 'Foul play' a possible factor in case of missing Wolcott man

A Wolcott man has been missing since Jan. 2 and police said they are looking at the possibility of foul play being a factor.

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens in an email to Eyewitness News.

The family of 23-year-old Scott Basile said he disappeared running a simple errand on Jan 2.

They said he was last seen at a bank in Norwich.

Basile was driving his father’s 2008 Ford Taurus.

Surveillance footage pinpointed him at the bank in Norwich.

Jan. 7, a day after Scott Basile’s family reported him missing, police said they found the car in Stamford. It had crashed into a telephone pole.

Witnesses told police that they saw someone who wasn’t Scott Basile, jump out afterward.

Stephens said detectives in the New London area are following up on tips they have received.

Scott Basile is described as weighing 210 pounds and was wearing black Nike pants with a hoodie and a gray Callaway golf hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wolcott Police Department at 203-879-1414.

