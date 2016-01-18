Supermodel Stephanie Seymour charged with DUI in Greenwich

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour is facing DUI charges after reportedly being involved in a crash on Friday. (CT State Police)

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour is facing DUI charges after reportedly being involved in a crash on Friday.

The 47-year-old Greenwich resident was involved in a crash that was reported on the I-95 southbound exit 5 ramp.

Police said Seymour was operating a black Land Rover, and the smell of alcohol was found on her breath.

Seymour was reportedly asked several times for her license, registration and insurance card before she handed it over.

Police said they also tried to perform a field sobriety test, but Seymour allegedly refused.

She was released on a $500 bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 2.

She was charged with unsafe backing, and driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

