Frigid temperatures prompts statewide 'Severe Cold Weather Protocol'

The forecasted frigid temperatures and gusty winds have prompted Gov. Dannel Malloy to activate the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol.

Cold air moved into the state on Monday morning, bringing gusty winds along with it.

Eyewitness News meteorologists said the winds could range between 30 and 40 mph on Monday, making temperatures feel much lower than they actually are.

The Cold Weather Protocol will be in effect from Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 because of the forecast for the week.

A wind advisory was issued for Hartford, Windham and Tolland counties from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

While activated, Malloy said the protocol directs a number of state agencies involved with public protection, social services and mental health to coordinate with 211 and the state's network of shelters.

On Monday night, Eyewitness News met a man named Tony who was seeking shelter at the South Church on Pleasant Street in Middletown.

"The last two winters, I've been right here," he said.

About one dozen others were spending the night at the church as well, taking shelter from the bitter cold and wind.

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the week, especially during the overnight hours. Our next shot at a snowstorm is the end of the week.

