Norwich boy with Autism reported missing has been found safe

A boy from Norwich, who has Autism, has been found safely after being reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Allen “Mikey” Ohanlon was reported missing on Monday, however he was found as of a little after 5 p.m.

UPDATE ON ALLEN "MIKEY" OHANLON, HE HAS BEEN FOUND IN NORWICH SAFE. THANK YOU ALL FOR SHARING AND CALLING — Norwich Police (@NorwichPD) January 18, 2016

Ohanlon was also reported missing last Monday morning, but he was found about four hours later.

Police said he could have been in the Montville or Norwich area, however it is unclear at this time where he was found.

