Activists start petition after woman accused in death of 2 dogs

Veronica Reyes was charged in the death of her two dogs. (Bristol Police Department)

A Bristol woman accused in a case of animal cruelty prompted animal rights advocates to jump into action.

Eyewitness News first reported this story on Friday, but now some are pressing for an “animal abuse registry” in the state, while others started a petition to ban the woman from ever owning a pet again.

Police were originally called to the home because someone reported that 22-year-old Veronica Reyes was missing, but then a neighbor noticed one dog wasn’t moving.

It turns out, two dogs were reportedly killed.

A neighbor said she and her husband noticed a dog was seen under a maple tree in front of the home not moving.

Reyes was arrested on Friday, accused of hanging two dogs from a tree and burying them in the backyard.

Neighbors said the dogs were about 2 years old and looked alike. Both were white, and one had brown spots and the other had black spots.

The story has now caught the attention of animal advocates.

Almost 10,000 people have signed an online petition that was started over the weekend.

The petition is asking that a judge pose a lifetime ban on Reyes owning a pet.

Other advocates want animal abusers to be named in a state registry. In fact, that is happening in Tennessee, where the state launched it on Jan. 1.

Reyes is still behind bars on a $10,000 bond and is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

