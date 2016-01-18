Veterinarians warn to be mindful of cold temps when taking pets outside (WFSB)

On a cold day like Monday, many people would rather stay inside a warm house, and that goes for pets too.

Leaving pets outside when temperatures dip could be dangerous, even if they have thick fur.

“The short-haired dogs are sensitive to colder temperatures...dogs with longer fur will stay longer but they are still affected by the colder temperatures as well,” said Veterinarian Kristin Haviar, of the Animal Hospital of Rocky Hill.

Police departments, like Torrington, have taken to social media asking people not to leave pets outside for long periods of time.

Officers will be on high alert, and if you’re found in violation, you could be charged.

“We haven't seen any reports of hyperthermia, frostbite yet but that can be a problem with the colder temperatures coming,” Haviar said.

With the wind and chilly temperatures, pet owners should think about cutting the dog walk short, and when you get inside, make sure you clean your dog’s paws.

“You want to watch out for the salt and the sand that's on the road, wash their feet, and make sure they don't lick their feet,” Haviar added.

Also, beware of antifreeze on the driveway, as it can be toxic to dogs.

Plus, before you start up your car, you might want to beep the horn or bang on the hood because cats like to curl up in the engine.

