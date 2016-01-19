Man shot several times at West Haven condo complex

A man was hospitalized after being shot several times at a West Haven condominium complex.

Police said it happened at the Greta Court Condominiums on West Spring Street early Tuesday morning.

They responded to reports of gunshots at 360 West Spring St.

One victim was found to be shot multiple times. The unidentified man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police called him "uncooperative."

Officers said they've been on the scene since 2:30 a.m. They blocked off the back parking lot for their investigation.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they were upset to learn about the shooting.

"I do know some people in there, and you do get worried," said Tanya Austin, a neighbor. "Even if I didn't know them, I'm going worry because this is our neighborhood and it's just sad."

Austin said she's lived in the area for 15 years.

There's no word on the victim's condition or if police have any suspects in mind.

They released an update on their Facebook page.

