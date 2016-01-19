Cold temps stick around tonight, potentially significant storm this weekend

The forecasted frigid temperatures and gusty winds have prompted Gov. Dannel Malloy to activate the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol.

The forecasted frigid temperatures and gusty winds have prompted Gov. Dannel Malloy to activate the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol.

On tap for Monday night is temperatures in the upper single digits and teens, however wind chill readings will drop to between 5 degrees below zero and 5 degrees above.

On tap for Monday night is temperatures in the upper single digits and teens, however wind chill readings will drop to between 5 degrees below zero and 5 degrees above.

Cold temps and wind could lead to snowstorm at the end of the week

Cold temps and wind could lead to snowstorm at the end of the week

As frigid temperatures continue to grip the state, communities have opened up warming centers.

As frigid temperatures continue to grip the state, communities have opened up warming centers.

Chilly temperatures and wind appear to be the theme leading up to a potential winter storm at the end of the week.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said winds gusted to over 50 mph on Tuesday in some parts of the state.

The wind advisory has expired, and the wind will gradually subside overnight.

Temperatures will dip into the teens overnight and sky conditions will range from partly cloudy to clear.

Because of the cold temps and wind chill readings, Gov. Dannel Malloy enacted the state's "cold weather protocol" on Monday, which essentially puts the state's agencies in contact with local shelters. The protocol is in effect through Thursday.

Information about warming shelters will be posted here.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cold and breezy. However, those days won't be as windy or chilly as Monday and Tuesday.

"Still, there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze that could gust to between 20 and 30 mph. High temperatures will likely range from 30-35 degrees," DePrest said.

Thursday will be a nicer day, with mostly sunny skies, but breezy and cold. Temperatures will range from 28 to 35 degrees.

Friday will be dry and cold as we lead into the weekend.

Eyewitness News meteorologists are tracking a winter storm for this weekend.

The European guidance model has the track of the storm moving a bit to the south, which would lessen the blow. However, the global forecast system model has it taking direct aim at the state.

"Ultimately, the impact this storm will have on New England greatly depends on how the northern branch of the jet stream phases with the moist southern branch of the jet," DePrest said.

If there is any kind of storm, it will be from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Winds could get gusty as well and there could be coastal flooding issues.

It could be WFSB's first named storm of the season since it would fall under the criteria of six or more inches of snow.

"WFSB has been naming winter storms since 1971 and we continue to tradition today independent of the Weather Channel, which names winter storms affecting the entire country," DePrest said.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "weather" to 38324 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.