Warming centers open in response to chilly temps

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

As frigid temperatures continue to grip the state, communities have opened up warming centers.

Officials said they recognize that it's dangerous to be outside with a nasty wind chill keeping temps in the teens.

Though the mercury will actually be in the 20s on Tuesday, a wind advisory will make it feel much colder.

The warming centers opened in cities like Middletown can be a saving grace for the homeless.

A man who would only identify himself to Eyewitness News as Tony said he was happy to at least have one place to go.

He stayed at the South Congregational Church on Pleasant Street Monday night into Tuesday.

"Without them, there would be nowhere to go," he said.

While he tries to survive on his own, Tony said a close friend of his died while sleeping outside last year. He said that reinforced how dangerous this kind of weather can be.

It also changed Tony's attitude toward warming centers.

"[They're] a great benefit for those of us who have nowhere to go," Tony said.

Roughly a dozen people stayed in the South Church.

Here are more details about the shelters:

Middletown

  • South Congregational Church, 9 Pleasant St. Jan. 10 - Feb. 6, March 6 - April 2, 9 p.m. - 7 a.m.
  • Holy Trinity Church, 381 Main St., Feb. 7 - March 5, 9 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Hamden

  • Keefe Community Center, 11 Pine Street
  • Government Center, 2750 Dixwell Ave.
  • Police HQ Foyer, 2900 Dixwell Ave.
  • Humphrey Fire Station #2, 71 Circular Ave.
  • Ridge Road Fire Station #3, 441 Hartford Turnpike
  • Mt. Carmel Fire Station #5, 2095 Whitney Ave.
  • Westwood Fire Station #9, 295 Johnson Road
  • Miller Memorial Library, 2901 Dixwell Ave
  • Community Branch Library, 91 Circular Ave
  • Whitneyville Library, 125 Carleton St

More information about warming shelters across the state can be found through the state's 211 hotline. Here's a link.

