Connecticut among the most expensive states to smoke

Connecticut is among the most expensive states to smoke, according to the results of a newly released study.

The personal finance website WalletHub said in addition to degrading health, smoking can burn a nasty hole in the wallet.

In light of Tobacco-Free Awareness Week, it said it gauged the per-person cost of smoking in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Connecticut had the 5th most expensive per-person lifetime cost at $2,138,139.

Only Hawaii, Alaska, Massachusetts and New York had higher costs.

Broken down further, the healthcare cost per smoker in the state was $241,423, which was the most of any state. The income loss per smoker was $285,188, which was the third most of all the states.

The least expensive state for smokers was Louisiana, where the total cost per smoker was $1,232,159. It was followed by Kentucky and Missouri, respectively.

For the study WalletHub said it calculated the potential monetary losses, including the cumulative cost of a cigarette pack per day over several decades, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Every year, WalletHub said American spend a total of $326 billion, including $170 billion in direct healthcare costs.

The site said nearly half a million premature deaths in the U.S. each year are tobacco-related.

Smoking is also the leading cause of lung cancer, according to the American Lung Association.

To read more about the study, head to WalletHub's website here.

