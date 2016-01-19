Police identify woman killed in North Haven ATV crash

Police identified the 23-year-old woman killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in North Haven over the weekend.

Investigators said Katherine Diaz from West Haven died when the ATV that she was riding struck a tree in the area of Dodge Avenue around 1 p.m.

Prior to the crash, police said Diaz and her husband were riding ATVs in a wooded area near the North Haven and Wallingford town line.

Police said after being treated at the scene, Diaz was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

North Haven Accident Reconstructionists are investigating the crash. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-1616.

