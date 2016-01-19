PD: 12-year-old injured in West Hartford crash involving transport van

Police responded to a call about a car and a transport van that were involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.

They said it happened on Newport Avenue and Boulevard in West Hartford before 9:30 a.m.

Police said George Grevalsky was driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser south on Newport Avenue when he reportedly drove through a posted stop sign.

His car collided with a van owned by Greater Hartford Transit, driven by Felix Ruiz, which was traveling east on Boulevard.

There was one passenger in the van who is 12 years old, and was taken to an area hospital for medical care.

Police said Grevalsky was also taken to the hospital. He was also charged with violation of a stop sign and driving under suspension. He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 28.

